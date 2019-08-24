Proposed carpark in Tralee is refused permission

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for the development of a carpark on a vacant site on the outskirts of Tralee.

Kerry County Council previously granted permission, subject to conditions, to Rybuck Limited to develop a carpark off the Castlemaine Road at Caherweesheen; the development was to act as an overflow carpark for Aspen Grove.

This was appealed by Michael Horgan, Lakes and Rivers of Kerry Salmon and Trout Conservation and Protection Association on the grounds that the 0.7 hectare site is a flood plain.

An Bord Pleanala refused permission for several reasons including a lack of sufficient information from the applicant on possible environmental impacts and that a carpark would not be the most desirable outcome for the site.