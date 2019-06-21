Proposed Aldi store in Killarney gets the green light

An Bord Pleanála has refused an appeal against a proposed supermarket in Killarney.

Aldi Stores Ireland had received permission from Kerry County Council to construct a single storey discount foodstore at Arbutus Drive and Park Road, Ardshanavooly, Killarney.

The decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed development consists of a single storey foodstore, loading bay, external plant enclosure, 113 car parking spaces and associated works.

The proposed development will also include vehicular access from Arbutus Drive, as well as pedestrian access from Park Road.

Kerry County Council granted planning, subject to conditions; this was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Michael Hegarty, care of HRA Planning Limited, Hartstonge Street, Limerick.

The appeal centred on a belief that the development was excessively large, doesn’t suit land zoning objectives and would have an impact on retail outlets in the town.

The inspector also noted there are two granted planning permissions south of the proposed development, where the applicant is named as Mike Hegarty Jnr.

In response, Aldi Stores Ireland says the appellant’s argument is anti-competition.

The board granted permission to construct the store, subject to conditions.