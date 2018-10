A Dingle official who struck East Kerry forward Darragh Moynihan during the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship semi-final replay is facing a proposed 8-week ban.

The Kerry CCC has met to consider the match referee’s report following the brawl that marred Sunday’s encounter in Tralee, scenes which made national headlines.

Video of the brawl was also investigated and both clubs are believed to have incurred fines of 1,000 euro.