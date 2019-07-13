Proposed 6-turbine North Kerry wind farm appealed to An Bord Pleanála

A proposed 6-turbine wind farm in North Kerry has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The Ballylongford Wind Farm Group has applied to construct the wind farm in the townlands of Aghanagran Middle, Aghanagran Lower, Ballyline West and Tullahennell South.

Earlier this year, the group had applied to Kerry County Council for permission to construct the wind farm.

An Bord Pleanála has received an appeal from the Organising Committee of [email protected] and say a decision is due in November of this year.