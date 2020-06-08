Proposals would see over 140 car parking spaces lost throughout Kerry

It’s proposed that over 140 car parking spaces will be lost throughout Kerry as part of the council’s Safe and Welcoming Streets Initiative.

The council is currently putting measures in place to ensure towns can allow for safe social distancing as the easing of restrictions accelerates.

These proposals would reduce parking spaces in Killarney by 58, while Kenmare will lose up to 25 spaces and Tralee and Dingle will lose out on up to five spaces each.

This is in addition to the loss of 50 parking spaces in Listowel, which was reported last week.

Deputy Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Charlie O’Sullivan says they want to work with businesses to ensure they can adapt to the new measures.

Mr O’Sullivan says all these measures are temporary to ensure public safety: