Proposal to erect Robert Mitchum statue to be considered by councillors

By
radiokerrynews
-
Robert Mitchum 1976 - by Koen Suyk. This is an image from the Nationaal Archief, the Dutch National Archives, and Spaarnestad Photo, donated in the context of a partnership program. This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Netherlands license.

A proposal to erect a statue to Hollywood star Robert Mitchum in west Kerry has moved a step closer.

It’s the brainchild of Dublin man Maurice Colgan, who previously succeeded in getting a statue of Elvis erected in his hometown in the US.

Mr Colgan wrote to the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council saying a statue of the Ryan’s Daughter actor could prove to be a tourist attraction in west Kerry.

Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen has said the idea is worth pursuing and has forwarded the proposal to Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District councillors for their consideration.

 

