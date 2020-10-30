Proposal to erect Robert Mitchum statue to be considered by councillors

A proposal to erect a statue to Hollywood star Robert Mitchum in west Kerry has moved a step closer.

It’s the brainchild of Dublin man Maurice Colgan, who previously succeeded in getting a statue of Elvis erected in his hometown in the US.

Mr Colgan wrote to the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council saying a statue of the Ryan’s Daughter actor could prove to be a tourist attraction in west Kerry.

Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen has said the idea is worth pursuing and has forwarded the proposal to Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District councillors for their consideration.