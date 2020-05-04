Property prices in Kerry up more than €10,000 in last quarter

Property prices in Kerry have risen by €10,050 in the last quarter.

That’s according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.

This report outlines figures relating to the first quarter of this year.

It shows the average asking price for a property in Kerry is now €195,000; that’s an increase of €10,050 from the fourth quarter of last year.

The figure is also an increase of €10,000 compared to the first quarter of 2019, when the median asking price stood at €185,000.

The report also shows that asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry increased by €7,500 in the first quarter to €162,500; this is an increase of €12,500 from this time last year.

Asking prices for a four-bed semi-detached house in the county have also increased; it now stands at €195,000, which is a rise of more than 4% compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the average time for a property to go sale agreed in Kerry, after being placed on the market, now stands at just over five and half months.