Property prices in Kerry drop slightly after being unchanged for nine months

Property prices in Kerry have dropped slightly after being unchanged for nine months.

That’s according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.

This MyHome.ie report for Quarter 4 2019 shows the average asking price for a property in Kerry has fallen by €50 to €184,950.

This was the first drop in price since Quarter 4 in 2018, when the figure stood at €180,000.

Asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry during the last three months of 2019 rose just €250 from the previous quarter to €155,000; prices are up 3% over the past year.

The asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house fell by 1.4% between October and December to €186,000; prices are up €1,000 over the last year.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in Kerry after being placed on the market now stands at just over six months.