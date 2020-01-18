Property prices in Kerry up 9% over the past 12 months

Property prices in Kerry are up 9% over the past 12 months.

That’s according to the Irish Independent’s Residential Property Prices report, which says the Kerry market has recovered very well since the economic downturn; average increases nationwide were 3% over the past year.

Countywide, a three-bed semi-detached home in a town costs around €185,000, up €15,000, while a 4-bed home costs on average €220,000.

An increase of 5% on residential property prices is expected this year.

Mark Keenan, Residential Property Editor with the Irish Independent, says the Killarney market operates differently to the rest of the county.