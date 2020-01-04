Property market in Kerry during 2019 described as buoyant

The property market in Kerry last year has been described as buoyant.

Auctioneer Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean says there has been a lot of activity in the market, with a particular increase in the number of homes sold in the mid-to-high range.

This is despite the number of new homes becoming available for general sale remaining relatively low in the county over the past number of years.

Paul Stephenson also says Brexit had an effect on demand in March and October, when there were previous deadlines.

However, the Tralee auctioneer says Brexit is unlikely to affect the Kerry market.