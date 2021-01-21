Property crime in Kerry down by almost 30% in 2020

Property crime in Kerry fell by almost 30% in 2020.

The number of property crimes in the county dropped from 1,300 in 2019 to 929 last year.

The figures were revealed by Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Included in the property crime figures are burglaries and thefts.

Burglaries are down 29% in Kerry, falling from 250 in 2019 to 177 in 2020.

The theft of vehicles fell from 42 in 2019 to 27 last year, which represents a 36% drop.

While theft from vehicles fell 45%, from 125 in 2019 to 69 last year.

There were 380 thefts from shops in 2020, which is a 25% decrease on the previous year.

And theft of other properties fell by a third, from 290 in 2019 to 193 in 2020.