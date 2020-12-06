Projects approved by Údarás na Gaeltachta to create new jobs in Kerry

Projects approved by Údarás na Gaeltachta will create new full-time jobs in Kerry.

The Údarás board approved projects at its final meeting of the year, which will result in 28 full-time jobs in Gaeltacht companies in Kerry, Galway and Donegal.

The projects will receive up to €1.4 million from private investments and State support when they’re underway.

The Board also approved a budget of over €5m (€5.125m) to fund the implementation of its Community Development, Language and Cultural Tourism Programme for 2021.

This is an increase of €700,000 on last year’s budget.