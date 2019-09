A project manager has been appointed to address traffic issues on the Slea Head Drive in West Kerry.

Fáilte Ireland have recruited a project manager to work with them and Kerry County Council.

They are currently in the process of recruiting a consultant design team who will take the project through the design and statutory planning phase.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald sought an update on the issue at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.