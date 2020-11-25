Progress on restoring Kerry freshwater pearl mussel populations a highlight of Biodiversity Working Group

Progress on restoring freshwater pearl mussel populations in Kerry is a highlight of the Biodiversity Working Group.

It oversees the National Biodiversity Action Plan 2017-2021, which seeks to ensure biodiversity and ecosystems in Ireland are conserved and restored.

Positive highlights of its work include the LIFE schemes; Kerry LIFE aims to support communities in the Caragh and Kerry Blackwater areas to restore populations of freshwater pearl mussel.

The details are contained in a new EPA report, Ireland’s Environment: An Integrated Assessment 2020.

It found the overall quality of Ireland’s environment isn’t what it should be, and the outlook isn’t optimistic unless action is accelerated.