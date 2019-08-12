Professor Michael Mythen announced as Kerry London Person of the Year for 2019

Professor Michael Mythen has been announced as the Kerry Person of the Year for 2019 by the Kerry Association in London.

He is Smiths Medical Professor of Anaesthesia and Critical Care at University College London, and Director of The UCL Discovery Lab at Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health.

His mother is originally from Lispole and he spent many of his childhood summer holidays in Dingle.

He was selected due to his invaluable contribution to Kerry over the decades; he made early investments in Kerry Airport and launched a leading medical conference in Dingle.

Professor Michael Mythen says he is honoured and delighted to receive the award which will be presented to him on October 18th.