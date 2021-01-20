Products from Cromane-based business to return to Lidl next week

Products from Kerry-based business The Busy Botanist will return to Lidl’s shelves next week.

Lidl has announced the return of 36 products from 25 small Irish suppliers, which were part of the retailer’s annual Kick Start Supplier Development Programme last summer.

The Busy Botanist, based in Cromane, is a herbal tea brand that was formed in response to consumers wanting to use herbs, but not being sure about what health benefits they provided and how best to use them.

The limited edition range will be available in Lidl’s 208 stores from Thursday 28th January and features The Busy Botanist’s Sweet Dreams Tea and Pick Me Up Tea, in selected Lidl stores only.