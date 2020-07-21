Process of appointing Inaugural MTU President begins

The process of appointing the inaugural President for the Munster Technological University has begun.

The MTU was given the go ahead in May; it’s the merger of the Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology, a process which was first mooted in 2009.

Staff and students of the two institutes in Kerry and Cork have been notified that the recruitment process for the inaugural MTU President is underway.

They were sent an email from the chairs of the governing bodies of IT Tralee and CIT, Lionel Alexander and Bob Savage.

They say they’ve tendered for and appointed the executive search firm Perrett Laver to partner with them to identify the best possible candidates for the job.

Perrett Laver will conduct an extensive search for candidates and the post will be advertised over the summer.

The firm has been asked to undertake a briefing exercise with stakeholders and the broader staff and student communities, to ensure they have a thorough understanding of the brief, skills and experience required of the MTU’s President.

They’re also developing a search committee that will oversee the recruitment process, and will create a website with details of the appointment.

An email address has been created so staff and students have the opportunity to express their views – [email protected]

They note that staff and students will be kept informed of progress over the coming months.