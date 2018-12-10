Procedure For Selecting Kerry GAA Captains To Be Discussed At County Convention Tonight

The procedure for selecting Kerry captains for adult Inter County teams is to be discussed at County Convention tonight.

At present the captain is nominated by the County Championship winners but from 2020 that may change to team management making the decision instead.

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O’Donovan is leaning towards management getting the nod to choose the skipper https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Ambroseskipper.mp3





Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea is looking for middle ground on the topic https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bosinvolved.mp3

While the item will be up for discussion at County Convention, no decision will be taken at the meeting.

Also at Convention a new Treasurer is to be elected.

Convention takes place in the Rose Hotel, Tralee at 7.30.