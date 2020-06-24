Problematic Listowel town centre water main not on Irish Water priority works list

Irish Water says a 50-year-old water pipe in Listowel town centre, which has already burst twice this year, is not on its planned priority works list for 2020.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney asked for an update on the problematic water mains on Upper Church Street at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Moloney asked for Irish Water to be contacted again about the issue.

In 2019, there were three breaks in the 50-year-old asbestos cement water main pipe on Upper Church Street; so far this year there has been two burst pipe incidents involving the location.

The breaks result in Listowel town centre being without water for hours as there is no alternative water pipe to the Square.

It would cost €50,000 to replace 200 metres of this mains.

Kerry County Council contacted Irish Water specifically about the issue earlier this year but the utility said the water-main is not among its planned priority works for 2020.

Irish Water says its 2020 mains rehab budget has already been fully allocated.

Irish Water has also told the council it doesn’t have the resources to attend council or municipal district meetings at this time.

It added that it is their intention to provide accurate and up-to-date responses to any queries raised by elected representatives as quickly as possible.