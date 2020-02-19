Every Wednesday, Tony and Val offer their perspective on listeners’ problems.
Healy-Raes say they’ve concerns over Sinn Féin’s financial proposals
Kerry's two independent TDs, the Healy-Rae brothers, met with Sinn Féin today about possibly entering government.Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says it was a useful and...
Assessments completed on over 800 Local Improvement Scheme applications
Kerry County Council has completed assessments on the over 800 applications for funding under the Local Improvement Scheme.The programme allows councils to carry out...
Landmark Milltown bakery to close with the loss of ten jobs
A landmark bakery in Milltown is to close with the loss of ten jobs.Larkin's Bakery, which has been operating in the town for about...
Medical Matters | Rheumatology – February 19th, 2020
This week on Medical Matters, we are joined by Dr Eamon Shanahan and consultant Rheumatologist from the Bons Dr Peter Browne.
How Teachers Can Shape Our Lives – February 19th, 2020
Aisling asks the question this afternoon about how teachers of our youth can help shape our lives. She spoke to retired Killarney teacher Lily...
A Problem Shared – February 19th, 2020
