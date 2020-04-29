Tony and Val McGinley join Jerry for thier weekly ‘A Problem Shared’ slot
Allegations of misconduct against Kerry gardaí among the highest in the state
The number of allegations of misconduct made against members in the Kerry Garda Division are among the highest in the state.The Garda Síochána Ombudsman...
Kerry among least-affected counties by COVID-19 cases per population
Kerry is among the least-affected counties in terms of COVID-19 cases per population.This is according to data released by the government on its COVID-19...
Kerry GP urging people to attend hospital appointments
A Kerry GP is urging people to attend medical appointments.Dr Eamonn Shanahan says large numbers of people aren’t turning up for routine, non-COVID-19, scheduled...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 29th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Working with Teenagers | KDYS Slot – April 29th, 2020
Deirdre speaks to Anne Murphy, a Caherciveen-based youth worker who loves working with teenagers
Medical Matters – April 29th, 2020
Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan