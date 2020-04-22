Every Wednesday, Tony and Val offer their take on listeners’ problems.
Number of Kerry COVID-19 cases remains unchanged but steep rise nationally
For the second day running, there’s been no increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerry – however, there’s been a...
Kerry councillor and mart manager determined to keep livestock trade moving
A Kerry county councillor says he is available at all times to offer advice to farmers during the COVID-19 restrictions.Marts around the country have...
Kostal to partially resume operations
Abbeyfeale based manufacturer Kostal is to implement a phased resumption of operations at its Abbeyfeale and Mallow plants. The re-opening began today and the company...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 22nd, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
How are Kerry teenagers reaction to Covid-19? | KDYS Slot – April 22nd, 2020
In a new weekly KDYS slot, Deirdre spoke to Rose Rullo from Killarney, a 17 year-old Leaving Cert student who carried out a survey...
Medical Matters – April 22nd, 2020
Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan