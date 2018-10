Pro-life TDs say their concerns over the Abortion Bill are being ignored.

The second stage of the bill was passed by TDs earlier this week and now moves to committee stage.

A group of 10 TDs claim the Health Minister is refusing to meet with them to discuss their concerns.





They say they are deeply worried about doctors who wish to opt out of providing abortion care to women.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says trained medical professionals shouldn’t be forced against their will: