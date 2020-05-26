Private hospital consultants disappointed at lack of flexibility in COVID-19 agreement contracts

The Irish Hospital Consultants’ Association says it is disappointing that more flexible contracts are not being offered to its members under the COVID-19 agreements for private hospitals.

The group represents 95% of all consultants working in hospital and mental health services in both public and private settings.

It follows reports that at least ten consultants at the Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee have given notice to quit temporary contracts.

At the start of April, the Government effectively took over almost twenty private hospitals to provide additional capacity to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic; to date over €112 million has been paid to the hospitals.

A decision has to be made by the end of this month on whether to extend the agreement until the end of July.

The Kerry’s Eye reported that over twenty private consultants at the Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee signed the contracts but some are concerned their patients aren’t getting healthcare they need and have paid for.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, the Irish Hospital Consultants’ Association says it outlined the difficulties of providing continuing care for private patients to the Health Minister in a meeting earlier this month.

It also raised concerns about the duration of the contracts and the failure to offer more flexible and less costly contracts to private consultants.

The IHCA says it is disappointing that the Minister and his officials continue to only offer limited types of contracts.

It is continuing to engage with the Department of Health and HSE on the issue.