Principal closes North Kerry school due to failure by some to reveal positive COVID tests

The principal of a North Kerry secondary school has closed the building due to a failure by some to inform the school that members of their families had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents yesterday, the principal of Tarbert Comprehensive, Richard Prendiville, said the school will close immediately, in an effort to protect students, staff and the community.

Principal Richard Prendiville says the decision to close the school was not taken lightly.

In the letter seen by Radio Kerry News, he cites three reasons for the closure: a need to protect the school community and families from COVID-19; and the alarming increase in the number of positive cases in the West Limerick and North Kerry areas.

The principal also claims there’s a failure by some to inform the school that members of their families had tested positive for the virus, yet at the same time informing others.

Principal Prendiville is asking all parents to inform the school if a student tests positive for COVID-19 in the coming days, despite all teaching being conducted online; this is to protect students and staff.

As of this morning, all teaching is being conducted online from Tarbert Comprehensive, with students due to return to the school on November 2nd.