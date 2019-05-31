Priest who attended scene of Loughill crash was numb

A priest in Limerick who attended the scene of last night’s crash says he was numb on arrival.

Three women in their 70s died following the head-on collision on the N69 just outside Loughill yesterday evening.

It happened at around half six and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has dash cam footage to come forward.





It’s believed the women were on their way to an event at Listowel Writers’ Week at the time of the crash.

A fourth woman – who is also in her 70s – is being treated in University Hospital Limerick for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Fr. Thomas Crawford wanted to do his best for those who died: