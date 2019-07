Pride of Place judges will visit Kerry this weekend.

The competition acknowledges work being done every day by communities all over the country.

The judges will adjudicate on three Kerry entries: the Kerry Camino, Welcome Kenmare Group, and Knocklougha Rambling House.

Kerry County Council’s Community Department have been working closely with each of the three groups in preparation of the judges’ visit.

The Pride of Place awards ceremony will be held on the 30th of November in Kilkenny.