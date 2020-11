The median price for a new house in Kerry rose to over €222,000 (€222,517) in September.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

It’s a 14% price increase when compared to August of this year, when the median price for a new home was more than €194,000 (€194,452).

Nationally, the price of a new home was 1.7% higher in the three months to September, while second hand property prices fell by 1.6%, compared to the same period last year.