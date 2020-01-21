Price of average three-bed semi in Kerry expected to rise by 4% in next 12 months

The price of an average three-bed semi in Kerry is expected to rise by 4% in the next 12 months.

That’s according to the Real Estate Alliance Average House Price survey.

It found prices in the county rose by 1.1% between September and December to €225,500.

From September to December, the survey found the average three-bed semis in Tralee rose by €10,000; this is due to a shortage of supply and increased numbers of mortgage-approved buyers, according to the REA.

Eddie Barrett of REA North’s in Tralee says there is a supply issue in the town, adding demand for the average house is therefore high.

The average time taken to sell in Tralee rose in quarter four of 2019 from eight weeks to 10.

In Killarney, agents report that sales have slowed and no new developments have commenced.

Donal Culloty, of REA Coyne and Culloty in Killarney, says 2020 is going to see a big problem as builders cannot make money on the prices being achieved.

Mr Culloty says new regulations, Irish Water charges, local council charges and the Government’s take in taxes such as VAT has made it impossible to build.

The average time to sell in Killarney remained at eight weeks over the past three months.