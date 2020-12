Kerry will take on Clare on Tuesday night in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Final.

There’s a 7 o’clock throw-in at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and the Kingdom are expected to defend their title after coming through a grueling semi-final against Cork.

Radio Kerry Commentator Tim Moynihan and former Kerry Captain, Billy O’Shea chatted to John Drummey about the Kerry Minors.

They also discussed, Declan O’Sullivan’s appointment as Under 20s Manager.