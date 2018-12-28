Preview of Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues

Padraig Harnett previews the weekend’s games in the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues.
Padraig Harnett previews the weekend's games in the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues.
Abbeyfeale Coursing
James O'Connor reports from the first day of Corn na Féile in Abbeyfeale.
Weekend KDL Preview
John O'Regan has a look ahead to all the weekend's action in the Kerry District Leagues.
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...