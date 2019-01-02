Preview of Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues

Padraig Harnett previews this weekends games in the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues
Fintan O Connor Says Kerry Can Be Competitive Against Tipperary
Kerry take on Tipperary this Saturday in the Co-op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League.Kerry are bottom of their group and having already beaten Limerick,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SoccerChelsea have signed midfielder Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for 64-million Euro.The 20-year-old American international will remain on loan at the Bundesliga leaders...
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...