Preview of Kerry School Boys & Girls League Weekend Schedule
Padraig Harnett has a preview of this weekend's action in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYThe biggest shock of the Rugby World Cup so far was seen this morning as Uruguay beat Fiji 30 points to 27 in Pool...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Schools FixturesCorn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C Football(South) Blackwater Community School Lismore v Iver Sceine Kenmare in Ballincolling(North) Tarbet Comprehensive School v Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Finuge Causeway...
A Problem Shared – September 25th, 2019
A Problem Shared with Tony and Val
Suicide Epidemic within the Traveller Community – September 25th, 2019
Brigid Quilligan from the Kerry Travellers Health and Community Development Project addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee this week to highlight mental health issues within...
Trolley Crisis – September 25th, 2019
Mary Power; Industrial Relations Officer for Cork and Kerry with the Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation discusses the trolley crisis in University Hospital Kerry...