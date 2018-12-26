Preview Of The Ballyheigue Races On The 29th And The 30th

Charlie farrely preivew the Ballyheigue Races on the 29th and the 30th
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.They secured a comfortable 4-nil win over Newcastle at...
Coursing’s Kingdom Cup At Ballybeggan Park Day 1 Report
James O'Connor has a round-up of day one of the Kingdom Cup at Ballybeggan Park Tralee.
Charlie farrely preivew the Ballyheigue Races on the 29th and the 30th
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...