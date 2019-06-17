Pressure on Government to ban three fur farms including one in Kerry

There is pressure on the Government to ban three fur farms, one of which is in Kerry.

TDs have called on the Government to support legislation to ban fur farming, stating that every major fashion house has gone fur free and half the EU has banned such farms recently.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger raised the issue in the Dáil, adding there is strong support for her Prohibition of Fur Farming Bill.

She is calling for a ministerial order to be signed to ban such farming.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton says the issue will be assessed.