Pressure continues on Minister to intervene in beef price row

Pressure is continuing on the Agriculture Minister to intervene in the ongoing row over the beef sector.

Farmers from Kerry are among those on the picket line outside the gates of meat factories across the country.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae along with the other members of the Rural Independent Group in the Dáil have made a direct plea to Minister Michael Creed to get involved to avert further crisis in the sector.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the entire indigenous beef sector is being threatened and there is unprecedented anger among beef farmers.

He says farmers especially those in the Beef Plan Movement feel the Minister and Government are not fully appreciative of what is at stake here.