President of Tralee Chamber Alliance calls for action on Island of Geese site

€1.1 million is to be allocated to tackle the growing problem of traffic congestion in Killarney.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has welcomed that the town has been included in the Government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

A report commissioned by the chamber found that traffic is a major concern for visitors and is impacting on the tourist experience.





President of Killarney Chamber, Paul O’Neill is hopeful works will be carried out before next year’s tourist season:

Meanwhile, almost €300,000 of funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund is to be spent on smarter travel and street enhancement in Tralee.

Works will be carried out on Bridge Street, Russel Street and lower Rock Street.

These areas, which are in a poor state of repair, were omitted from the recent Tralee town centre refurbishment due to a lack of funding.

President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Aidan Kelly is hoping the works will begin as soon as possible in the New Year.

He is also urging Kerry County Council to publish a plan for the former Denny site at the Island of Geese, which he says will be a gamechanger for the town: