President of Ireland to visit Kerry tomorrow

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will visit Kerry tomorrow (Saturday).

President Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins will attend a ceremony in St John’s Theatre, Listowel at 11.30am.

He will also unveil a commemorative plaque to mark Listowel’s success in the national Tidy Towns Competition in 2018.





The ceremony will be attended by representatives from the Department of Rural and Community Development, Kerry County Council and members of Listowel Tidy Towns.

The Listowel Junior Tidy Towns committee and Listowel Brownies group will also be present, and there will be entertainment from the Presentation School Band and Scoil Réalt na Maidine Boys School Choir.