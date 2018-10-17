Presentation Secondary School Tralee will hold its Open Evening for current 6th class students this Thursday evening.

Presentation Secondary School Tralee will hold its Open Evening for current 6th class students this Thursday evening (Oct 18th). Tours of the school will run from 6 pm to 7 pm followed by the Principal’s address at 7:10 pm.

