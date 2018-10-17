Presentation Secondary School Tralee will hold its Open Evening for current 6th class students this Thursday evening (Oct 18th). Tours of the school will run from 6 pm to 7 pm followed by the Principal’s address at 7:10 pm.
Radio Kerry understands former Minister John O’Donoghue plans to re-enter politics
Radio Kerry understands that former Minister John O'Donoghue plans to re-enter politics.The former Minister for Justice and Kerry South TD has been nominated...
Evidence in North Kerry murder trial concludes
Evidence in the North Kerry murder trial has concluded.63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of...
KDYS will survive the loss of its 1.8 million euro Youthreach project
The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service will have to undergo significant change and restructuring, but will survive the loss of its Youthreach programme, worth 1.8...
New Day Service for Stroke Patients in Tralee and Listowel – October 16th, 2018
The stroke day service which will start in November will provide nursing and physiotherapy supports to help patients through the rehabilitation process after a...
Bird’s Eye View – October 16th, 2018
Every month, Frank King joins Jerry O’Sullivan to answer your queries about birds and wildlife in general.
The Brexit Effect on Killarney’s UK Twin Town – October 16th, 2018
Killarney is twinned with Kendal in Cumbria which is in the North West of England. Kendal is part of the South Lakeland district which...