Preparing for the Surge – March 18th, 2020

Last night the Taoiseach addressed the nation as to how we must respond the pandemic. Part of this response must be to give our full support to the health service and in particular frontline workers. However, Cllr Mikey Sheehy says a number of people aren’t behaving in this manner. Henry Horgan, who’s from Ballyroe, now lives in Spain. He describes to Jerry what it likes living in lockdown. Finally, financial advisor Pádraic Kissane from Lisselton who helped uncover the tracker mortgage scandal, is calling for a two month-pause on the payment of bills, loans, tax, rent, mortgages and other charges. He spoke to Treasa Murphy.