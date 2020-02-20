Preparations Well Underway For 2020 Circuit of Kerry Rally

Plans for the 2020 Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry rally are at an advanced stage.

The Rally will take place on Sunday, April 5th

There will be no price increase for competitors with the entry fee staying at 725 euro.

The rally will form part of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship after a break away last year. It will also be a counting round for the Top Part West Coast Rally Championship and the Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Championship.

The rally will consist of 9 stages and over 120km of stages to look forward to including the return of the classic Desmond’s Grave stage and a spectator stage near Kilflynn.

Read the full press release below:

Kerry Motor Club has announced details of its April 5 Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally and the good news is that the Tralee-based club has not increased entry fees for the 44th edition of its flagship event.

The nine-stage 120km rally will feature the return of the classic Desmond’s Grave stage alongside a spectator friendly stage near Killflynn.

“I am delighted to offer an entry fee of €725 for main field, the same as last year, our committee has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to cut back running costs without taking from the standards drivers would expect from Kerry Motor Club,” said clerk of the course Eoin Duffin. “We look forward to welcoming new and old friends to Tralee in April, especially the returning National Championship contenders.”

The Rose Hotel-based event will be a round of four major rally championships as the Triton Showers National Rally Championship returns to Kerry for the first time since 2018.

The junior entry fee is set at €475 and new for this year is the event’s inclusion in the Motorsport Ireland Junior Rally Championship. This series will include tarmac events for the first time and the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry has the honour of being the first closed-road rally to welcome the rising stars of Irish rallying.

Kerry Motor Club’s main event is also a counting round of the Top Part West Coast Rally Championship and the Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship.

The Rose Hotel is considered the best rally base in the country, the outstanding facilities at the hotel, as well as the ample space in the hotel’s grounds means that every aspect of the rally from the administration checks, drivers’ briefing, service park, parc ferme and the trailer park are all within the same complex.

Entries for The Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally will open in the coming days, once Motorsport Ireland officials approve the regulations, but the club is already hearing from drivers, including some overseas competitors, who have expressed an interest in competing on the event.

Regular updates will be published on Kerrymotorclub.com in the run up to the event.