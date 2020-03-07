Preparations underway for Tralee St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Preparations are underway for this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Tralee.

This year’s theme is Let’s Get Green, and community groups, schools, clubs and businesses are being invited to take part.

Mayor of Tralee, Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane says they are hoping to attract over 50 local groups to take part in the parade, which will get underway at 12pm on March 17th.

Entry forms are available from tralee.ie, the Tralee St Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook Page, Kerry County Council offices in Rathass and Princes Quay, Tralee Chamber Alliance offices or by emailing [email protected]

The parade will leave from John Joe Sheehy Road and will continue through Boherbee, Castle Street and The Mall before finishing in The Square.

A number of road closures will be in place from 10.30am on March 17th; motorists and pedestrians are requested to follow the guidance of the volunteer stewards.

Kerry County Council, through the Community Support Fund, is the main sponsor of the Tralee St Patrick’s Day Parade.