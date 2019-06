The Denny Premier A League Final replay has been won by Killarney Celtic.

They overcame Castleisland 1-0, Danny Roche getting the only goal in the 25th minute.

Celtic missed a 44th minute penalty but still went on to achieve back to back doubles, something last done in 1977 by the Park.





Padraig Harnett reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTPremier.mp3

Celtic manager Brian Spillane https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BrianSpostmatch.mp3