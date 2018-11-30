Preliminary design on new Killarney hospital nearing completion

A preliminary design on a new Killarney hospital is nearing completion.

At the recent Regional Health Forum, Fianna Fáil councillor John Joe Culloty asked for an update on the proposed facility in Killarney, which is envisioned to replace the two existing hospitals in the town.

The HSE says Killarney District Hospital and St. Columbanus Hospital will be replaced by a new 130-bed community nursing unit.





It’s projected the facility will be complete by December 2022 at the latest.

A preliminary sketch design is finished and has been reviewed at a meeting with the town planners.

The design team is currently finalising the preliminary design following this meeting, and the project is currently advancing through the public private partnership process.