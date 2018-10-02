Prayer service this weekend in memory of three men who drowned off Caherciveen coast

A prayer service will be held this weekend in memory of three men who drowned off the Caherciveen coast on Sunday.

The Caherciveen Liturgy Group met this morning following the tragedy, which claimed the lives of Latvian men while fishing off Coonanna Pier.

Anatolijs Teivens and Jurijs Burcves had been living in Killarney, Valerijs Klimentjevs lived in Tralee, and they were regular visitors to the area.





A book of condolence has been opened at Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church in Caherciveen and three candles will be lit before all Masses at the church this week.

A special service will take place this Saturday at Coonanna Pier and Parish Priest Fr Larry Kelly says all are welcome.