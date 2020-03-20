Listowel and Athea’s Lights of Hope

A practice first started by a former Irish president is being embraced by a Listowel estate.

Residents in Ballygologue Park have adopted an initiative most recently done in Athea in County Limerick, where residents leave a light on in their window at night.

Secretary of Athea Tidy Towns Damien Ahern says he was inspired by the practice first used by past president Mary Robinson in Áras an Uachtaráin, and continued since by Mary McAleese and Michael D. Higgins.

It was done to symbolically light the way home for Irish emigrants.

Julie Gleeson, Ballygologue resident and chair of Listowel Tidy Towns, says it’s all about spreading hope.