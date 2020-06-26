John Drummey speaks to Tralee native Nadine Walsh about life in Brazil during the coronavirus pandemic. The South American country is battling its first wave of Covid-19 which has claimed the lives of more than one-hundred-thousand people.
€1 million earmarked for Caherciveen Regeneration
Over €1 million has been earmarked to help regenerate Caherciveen.The programme is funded under €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 aiming to allow rural communities...
Kerry principal says rush to introduce Summer Provision Scheme causing confusion
A Kerry principal says the rush to introduce an expanded scheme to support students with additional needs is causing confusion.An ERSI report has shown...
Tourism Recovery Taskforce says action needed immediately to prevent thousands of permanent job losses
The Tourism Recovery Taskforce says action needs to be taken immediately if thousands of jobs are not to be lost permanently in the tourism...
Postcards from Abroad: Brazil – June 26th, 2020
John Drummey speaks to Tralee native Nadine Walsh about life in Brazil during the coronavirus pandemic. The South American country is battling its first...
Michael Foley Elected Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District – June 26th, 2020
Jerry speaks to councillor Michael Foley who has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District with councillor Mike Kennelly elected Leas-Cathaoirleach.
Call from the Dáil – June 26th, 2020
Michael O’Regan looks ahead to the crucial vote counts in Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party this evening that will determine whether...