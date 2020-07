A Kerryman living in Australia says people in Ireland should not be complacent and run the risk of a being forced into a second coronavirus lockdown.

Eric Fitzgerald from Tralee is in Melbourne, where residents have been ordered to stay at home for the next six weeks following a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent days.

Speaking to John Drummey as part of our Postcards from Abroad series, Eric gave his reaction to the second lockdown.