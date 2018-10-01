Post-mortems due on three men who drowned off the Kerry coast.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out today on the bodies of three men recovered from the water in South Kerry.

It’s believed the men had been on a fishing trip when they got into difficulty.

The alarm was raised just after 6 o’clock yesterday evening when a memeber of the public saw an upturned boat near Coonanna pier between Cahersiveen and Kells.





The body of the first man was found in the water – while the other two were discovered underneath the boat.

Irish Coast Guard search and rescue co-ordination manager Gerard O’Flynn says a major operation got underway as soon as the boat was spotted.

It’s believed the men were on a fishing trip at the time – one of the victims was in his 50s while the other two were in their 30s.

The bodies have not been formally identified but it’s believed that they were originally from Eastern Europe.

Post mortem examinations are expected to take place later today.