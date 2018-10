Post mortems have been carried out on the three victims of the fishing tragedy off the south Kerry coast.

Anatolijs Teivens and Jurijs Burcves from Killarney, and Valerijs Klimentjevs from Tralee died when while out fishing off Coonanna Pier on Sunday.

The three Latvian men were aged 57, 38 and 30.





Post mortems were carried out at University Hospital Kerry, and investigations into the incident are continuing.